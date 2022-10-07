Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.98% last month.

On October 06, 2022, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) opened at $158.26, lower -1.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $159.3599 and dropped to $156.99 before settling in for the closing price of $159.23. Price fluctuations for MMC have ranged from $142.80 to $183.14 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.60% at the time writing. With a float of $498.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $501.00 million.

In an organization with 83000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 499,311. In this transaction President & CEO, Marsh of this company sold 2,950 shares at a rate of $169.26, taking the stock ownership to the 1,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s SVP, Chief Information Officer sold 1,791 for $171.21, making the entire transaction worth $306,637. This insider now owns 9,289 shares in total.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.86) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.87 while generating a return on equity of 31.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.20% during the next five years compared to 12.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.63, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.35.

During the past 100 days, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s (MMC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $162.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $159.94. However, in the short run, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $158.79. Second resistance stands at $160.26. The third major resistance level sits at $161.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $155.52. The third support level lies at $154.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Key Stats

There are currently 501,914K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 79.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,820 M according to its annual income of 3,143 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,379 M and its income totaled 967,000 K.