New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) last year’s performance of 22.68% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 06, 2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) opened at $26.87, lower -0.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.46 and dropped to $25.93 before settling in for the closing price of $26.38. Price fluctuations for EDU have ranged from $8.40 to $29.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 11.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -134.60% at the time writing. With a float of $166.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46653 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -31.64, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Looking closely at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU), its last 5-days average volume was 1.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 80.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.05. However, in the short run, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.08. Second resistance stands at $28.04. The third major resistance level sits at $28.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.02.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

There are currently 169,697K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,105 M according to its annual income of -1,188 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 524,020 K and its income totaled -189,300 K.