New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) plunged -2.77 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.91, plunging -2.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.07 and dropped to $8.49 before settling in for the closing price of $9.01. Within the past 52 weeks, NYCB’s price has moved between $8.47 and $14.33.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 0.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.40%. With a float of $458.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.81 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 51,780. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $8.63, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $13.72, making the entire transaction worth $480,162. This insider now owns 30,000 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

The latest stats from [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.71 million was superior to 7.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.35. The third major resistance level sits at $9.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.90.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.12 billion based on 466,149K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,750 M and income totals 596,000 K. The company made 491,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 171,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.