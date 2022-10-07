NIO Inc. (NIO) last year’s performance of -56.12% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 06, 2022, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) opened at $16.00, lower -7.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.24 and dropped to $14.76 before settling in for the closing price of $16.04. Price fluctuations for NIO have ranged from $11.67 to $44.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.63 billion.

The firm has a total of 15204 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.35, operating margin of -12.86, and the pretax margin is -11.17.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NIO Inc. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 37.50%.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -29.26 while generating a return on equity of -34.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.15% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NIO Inc., NIO], we can find that recorded value of 46.07 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 60.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc.’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.74. The third major resistance level sits at $17.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.79.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,669,006K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,671 M according to its annual income of -625,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,537 M and its income totaled -399,540 K.