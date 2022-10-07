No matter how cynical the overall market is, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) performance over the last week is recorded 12.40%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.44, soaring 3.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.0201 and dropped to $8.44 before settling in for the closing price of $8.50. Within the past 52 weeks, ACVA’s price has moved between $6.10 and $22.82.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -134.40%. With a float of $113.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1470 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.43, operating margin of -20.98, and the pretax margin is -21.61.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 37,370. In this transaction Chief Sales Officer of this company sold 2,931 shares at a rate of $12.75, taking the stock ownership to the 66,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer sold 16,535 for $20.08, making the entire transaction worth $332,023. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -21.81 while generating a return on equity of -19.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.46 million, its volume of 1.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 70.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.06 in the near term. At $9.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.90.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.51 billion based on 157,680K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 358,440 K and income totals -78,180 K. The company made 115,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.