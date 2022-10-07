No matter how cynical the overall market is, Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) performance over the last week is recorded 3.99%

A new trading day began on October 06, 2022, with Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) stock priced at $5.71, down -4.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.86 and dropped to $5.41 before settling in for the closing price of $5.71. CIM’s price has ranged from $4.94 to $16.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.80%. With a float of $228.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.31 million.

The firm has a total of 38 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.24, operating margin of +130.71, and the pretax margin is +68.63.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Chimera Investment Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 51.70%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +68.18 while generating a return on equity of 17.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chimera Investment Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chimera Investment Corporation, CIM], we can find that recorded value of 4.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.03. The third major resistance level sits at $6.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.85.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.28 billion, the company has a total of 231,751K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 937,550 K while annual income is 670,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 195,360 K while its latest quarter income was -161,330 K.