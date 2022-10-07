No matter how cynical the overall market is, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) performance over the last week is recorded -2.33%

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $15.21, down -1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.2499 and dropped to $14.795 before settling in for the closing price of $15.30. Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has traded in a range of $15.10-$23.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 21.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 136.00%. With a float of $90.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.10, operating margin of +25.84, and the pretax margin is +12.35.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 149,800. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 91,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chairman sold 10,406 for $20.94, making the entire transaction worth $217,902. This insider now owns 773 shares in total.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.76 while generating a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 97.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Looking closely at Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.77. However, in the short run, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.31. Second resistance stands at $15.51. The third major resistance level sits at $15.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.41.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.35 billion has total of 90,817K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 274,860 K in contrast with the sum of 30,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 72,760 K and last quarter income was 7,200 K.