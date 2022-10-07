Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $0.3488, up 13.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.3366 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Over the past 52 weeks, GROM has traded in a range of $0.32-$6.94.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 10.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.00%. With a float of $18.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of -103.05, and the pretax margin is -161.99.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is 8.04%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -161.22 while generating a return on equity of -63.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s (GROM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s (GROM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8532. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4010 in the near term. At $0.4222, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4544. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3476, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3154. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2942.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.21 million has total of 21,347K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,300 K in contrast with the sum of -10,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,140 K and last quarter income was -3,110 K.