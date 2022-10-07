No matter how cynical the overall market is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) performance over the last week is recorded 4.71%

October 06, 2022, Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) trading session started at the price of $79.22, that was -0.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.79 and dropped to $78.06 before settling in for the closing price of $79.66. A 52-week range for RHI has been $71.96 – $125.77.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 4.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.30%. With a float of $106.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.83 million.

In an organization with 14600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.88, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +12.44.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Robert Half International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Robert Half International Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 803,514. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $80.35, taking the stock ownership to the 247,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 2,662 for $81.13, making the entire transaction worth $215,957. This insider now owns 14,284 shares in total.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.59) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 46.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.50% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was better than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) raw stochastic average was set at 33.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.17. However, in the short run, Robert Half International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $80.23. Second resistance stands at $80.87. The third major resistance level sits at $81.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.77.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Key Stats

There are 109,568K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.66 billion. As of now, sales total 6,461 M while income totals 598,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,863 M while its last quarter net income were 175,820 K.