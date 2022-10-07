No matter how cynical the overall market is, ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) performance over the last week is recorded 8.54%

On October 06, 2022, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) opened at $422.12, lower -0.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $433.39 and dropped to $416.54 before settling in for the closing price of $420.58. Price fluctuations for NOW have ranged from $367.71 to $707.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 93.40% at the time writing. With a float of $201.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.00 million.

The firm has a total of 16881 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.05, operating margin of +4.36, and the pretax margin is +4.22.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ServiceNow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,127,185. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 2,666 shares at a rate of $422.80, taking the stock ownership to the 6,627 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 6,600 for $423.90, making the entire transaction worth $2,797,732. This insider now owns 32,400 shares in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.54) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +3.90 while generating a return on equity of 7.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.54% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 2.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ServiceNow Inc., NOW], we can find that recorded value of 1.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 16.49.

During the past 100 days, ServiceNow Inc.’s (NOW) raw stochastic average was set at 32.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $445.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $499.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $429.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $439.64. The third major resistance level sits at $445.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $412.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $405.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $395.33.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Key Stats

There are currently 202,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 86.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,896 M according to its annual income of 230,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,752 M and its income totaled 20,000 K.