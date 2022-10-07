Now that Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s volume has hit 1.72 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On October 06, 2022, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) opened at $0.99, lower -0.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.02 and dropped to $0.99 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Price fluctuations for CENN have ranged from $0.92 to $14.06 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -38.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.00% at the time writing. With a float of $161.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 260 workers is very important to gauge.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

The latest stats from [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.94 million was inferior to 6.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3205, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8980. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0131. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0316. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0431. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9831, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9716. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9531.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are currently 261,308K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 246.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,580 K according to its annual income of -16,420 K.