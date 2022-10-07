Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) with a beta value of 1.15 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $0.26, down -3.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.233 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has traded in a range of $0.20-$2.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -40.40%. With a float of $16.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.77 million.

The firm has a total of 4 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Panbela Therapeutics Inc., PBLA], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 359.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 217.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7376, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4267. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2994. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3532. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3864. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2124, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1792. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1254.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.82 million has total of 20,790K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -10,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -22,130 K.