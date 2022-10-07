PDM (Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.) dropped -2.54 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 06, 2022, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) trading session started at the price of $10.20, that was -2.54% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.20 and dropped to $9.89 before settling in for the closing price of $10.22. A 52-week range for PDM has been $10.01 – $19.84.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -100.50%. With a float of $122.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.37 million.

The firm has a total of 134 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.20, operating margin of +17.62, and the pretax margin is -0.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 3,328. In this transaction Director of this company bought 325 shares at a rate of $10.24, taking the stock ownership to the 25,331 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $11.82, making the entire transaction worth $59,100. This insider now owns 70,713 shares in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.25 while generating a return on equity of -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 428.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., PDM], we can find that recorded value of 1.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s (PDM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.33. The third major resistance level sits at $10.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.52.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Key Stats

There are 123,395K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.20 billion. As of now, sales total 528,710 K while income totals -1,150 K. Its latest quarter income was 136,310 K while its last quarter net income were 7,960 K.