Phunware Inc. (PHUN) last year’s performance of 37.05% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

October 06, 2022, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) trading session started at the price of $1.20. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. A 52-week range for PHUN has been $0.85 – $24.04.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.50%. With a float of $92.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 120 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Phunware Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 38,912. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 132,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 55,983 for $4.10, making the entire transaction worth $229,530. This insider now owns 27,173 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.87 million, its volume of 1.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4444, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9737. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2667 in the near term. At $1.3133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1533. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1067.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

There are 98,391K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 120.04 million. As of now, sales total 10,640 K while income totals -53,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,490 K while its last quarter net income were -17,070 K.