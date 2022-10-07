Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is -14.41% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $5.82, down -3.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.9027 and dropped to $5.61 before settling in for the closing price of $5.85. Over the past 52 weeks, PLYA has traded in a range of $5.59-$9.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.30%. With a float of $131.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.51, operating margin of +0.08, and the pretax margin is -18.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 140,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $7.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,794,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director sold 60,000 for $7.22, making the entire transaction worth $433,200. This insider now owns 2,814,033 shares in total.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -16.77 while generating a return on equity of -14.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

The latest stats from [Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., PLYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.76 million was superior to 1.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.01. The third major resistance level sits at $6.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.43. The third support level lies at $5.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 938.07 million has total of 166,030K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 534,640 K in contrast with the sum of -89,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 221,270 K and last quarter income was 30,530 K.