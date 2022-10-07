R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) average volume reaches $1.83M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $19.18, down -3.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.44 and dropped to $18.49 before settling in for the closing price of $19.29. Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has traded in a range of $18.28-$27.86.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -785.00%. With a float of $210.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.75 million.

The firm has a total of 10200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.86, operating margin of +12.45, and the pretax margin is +8.60.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of R1 RCM Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 306,375,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000,000 shares at a rate of $20.43, taking the stock ownership to the 164,754,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s insider sold 40,000 for $25.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,280. This insider now owns 123,772 shares in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.59 while generating a return on equity of 28.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -785.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.10% during the next five years compared to -37.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [R1 RCM Inc., RCM], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.80. The third major resistance level sits at $20.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.31.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.79 billion has total of 416,071K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,475 M in contrast with the sum of 97,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 391,900 K and last quarter income was -20,400 K.