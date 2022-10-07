Recent developments with Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.74 cents.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $21.76, down -4.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.72 and dropped to $20.82 before settling in for the closing price of $21.97. Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has traded in a range of $12.70-$46.50.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 42.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.00%. With a float of $518.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $578.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2449 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -30.72, operating margin of -79.41, and the pretax margin is -94.79.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 55.80%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -91.56 while generating a return on equity of -15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw its 5-day average volume 15.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 21.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 40.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.27 in the near term. At $23.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.64. The third support level lies at $18.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.22 billion has total of 578,696K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 502,340 K in contrast with the sum of -459,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 151,270 K and last quarter income was -173,300 K.