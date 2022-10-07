Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) volume exceeds 1.08 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.07, soaring 3.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.18 and dropped to $1.9301 before settling in for the closing price of $2.02. Within the past 52 weeks, SYPR’s price has moved between $1.71 and $4.37.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 60.70%. With a float of $11.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.72 million.

The firm has a total of 684 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.89, operating margin of +1.96, and the pretax margin is +4.10.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sypris Solutions Inc. is 31.30%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 10,800. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.16, taking the stock ownership to the 31,948 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Vice President sold 10,000 for $2.52, making the entire transaction worth $25,200. This insider now owns 191,496 shares in total.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.99 while generating a return on equity of 17.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -15.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sypris Solutions Inc., SYPR], we can find that recorded value of 0.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 75359.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Sypris Solutions Inc.’s (SYPR) raw stochastic average was set at 49.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.32. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.71.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 46.18 million based on 22,134K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 97,430 K and income totals 2,920 K. The company made 29,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -630 K in sales during its previous quarter.