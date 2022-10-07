The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) with a beta value of 0.97 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On October 06, 2022, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) opened at $48.45, lower -2.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.54 and dropped to $47.33 before settling in for the closing price of $48.89. Price fluctuations for BNS have ranged from $47.35 to $74.86 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.30% at the time writing. With a float of $1.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.20 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 90978 employees.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.51) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +25.23 while generating a return on equity of 13.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.15% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.11, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Looking closely at The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.68. However, in the short run, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.27. Second resistance stands at $49.01. The third major resistance level sits at $49.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.85.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,191,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,237 M according to its annual income of 7,654 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,333 M and its income totaled 1,974 M.