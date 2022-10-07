The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,892 M

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.98, plunging -3.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.17 and dropped to $16.10 before settling in for the closing price of $16.98. Within the past 52 weeks, HAIN’s price has moved between $16.03 and $48.88.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -4.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 30.10%. With a float of $88.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3078 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.10, operating margin of +6.21, and the pretax margin is +5.47.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 26,569,998. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,021,923 shares at a rate of $26.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 209,238 for $26.80, making the entire transaction worth $5,606,700. This insider now owns 73,529 shares in total.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +4.12 while generating a return on equity of 5.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.70% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

The latest stats from [The Hain Celestial Group Inc., HAIN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.45 million was superior to 1.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s (HAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.65. The third major resistance level sits at $18.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.91.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.50 billion based on 89,299K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,892 M and income totals 77,870 K. The company made 457,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.