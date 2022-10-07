The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) kicked off at the price of $216.77: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $217.30, plunging -0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $220.49 and dropped to $215.85 before settling in for the closing price of $217.37. Within the past 52 weeks, SHW’s price has moved between $204.57 and $354.15.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 11.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.20%. With a float of $237.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 61626 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.46, operating margin of +13.36, and the pretax margin is +11.27.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Sherwin-Williams Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 400,905. In this transaction President, The Americas Group of this company sold 1,542 shares at a rate of $259.99, taking the stock ownership to the 6,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 2,000 for $259.55, making the entire transaction worth $519,100. This insider now owns 320,774 shares in total.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.77) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +9.35 while generating a return on equity of 61.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.74% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Trading Performance Indicators

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 90.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.65, a number that is poised to hit 2.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.68 million, its volume of 1.47 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.08.

During the past 100 days, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (SHW) raw stochastic average was set at 16.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $232.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $259.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $219.56 in the near term. At $222.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $224.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $214.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $213.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $210.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 57.03 billion based on 259,183K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,945 M and income totals 1,864 M. The company made 5,872 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 577,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.