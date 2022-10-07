Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) volume exceeds 5.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 06, 2022, with Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) stock priced at $0.09, down -0.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.09 and dropped to $0.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. TMBR’s price has ranged from $0.08 to $0.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 54.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.60%. With a float of $128.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.56 million, its volume of 8.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1216, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2658. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0917 in the near term. At $0.0935, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0957. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0877, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0855. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0837.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.73 million, the company has a total of 132,451K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 890 K while annual income is -10,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,500 K.