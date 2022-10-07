Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) with a beta value of 1.26 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 06, 2022, with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) stock priced at $40.23, down -1.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.64 and dropped to $39.82 before settling in for the closing price of $40.54. RARE’s price has ranged from $39.55 to $89.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 383.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -118.40%. With a float of $66.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1119 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.68, operating margin of -108.63, and the pretax margin is -128.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 19, was worth 16,160. In this transaction EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 295 shares at a rate of $54.78, taking the stock ownership to the 36,160 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 16, when Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 132 for $84.55, making the entire transaction worth $11,161. This insider now owns 16,914 shares in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -129.20 while generating a return on equity of -43.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.31, a number that is poised to hit -1.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Looking closely at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.29. However, in the short run, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.45. Second resistance stands at $40.95. The third major resistance level sits at $41.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.74 billion, the company has a total of 70,037K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 351,410 K while annual income is -454,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 89,340 K while its latest quarter income was -158,160 K.