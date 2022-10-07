Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) with a beta value of 2.11 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 06, 2022, with Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) stock priced at $3.98, down -0.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.16 and dropped to $3.97 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. UEC’s price has ranged from $2.34 to $6.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 126.60%. With a float of $339.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $345.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 63 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 45.30%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Uranium Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 61.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.6 million, its volume of 8.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 61.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.13 in the near term. At $4.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.74.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.42 billion, the company has a total of 345,766K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,160 K while annual income is 5,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80 K while its latest quarter income was 5,450 K.