Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) plunged -0.30 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 06, 2022, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) opened at $3.30, lower -0.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.39 and dropped to $3.1701 before settling in for the closing price of $3.28. Price fluctuations for VCSA have ranged from $2.38 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -383.30% at the time writing. With a float of $106.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8200 employees.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vacasa Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 1,167,382. In this transaction Director of this company sold 289,673 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 567,889 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director sold 143,564 for $4.05, making the entire transaction worth $581,434. This insider now owns 857,562 shares in total.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -383.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 26.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.38 in the near term. At $3.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.94.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Key Stats

There are currently 436,539K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 889,060 K according to its annual income of -142,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 310,350 K and its income totaled 5,040 K.