VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is expecting -1.15% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $31.30, down -1.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.56 and dropped to $30.85 before settling in for the closing price of $31.37. Over the past 52 weeks, VICI has traded in a range of $26.23-$35.69.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.70%. With a float of $959.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $963.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 152 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.47) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 10.87% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Looking closely at VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI), its last 5-days average volume was 6.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.19. However, in the short run, VICI Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.40. Second resistance stands at $31.83. The third major resistance level sits at $32.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.98.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.36 billion has total of 963,093K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,510 M in contrast with the sum of 1,014 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 662,620 K and last quarter income was -57,710 K.