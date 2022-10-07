Volta Inc. (VLTA) kicked off at the price of $1.17: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) kicked off on October 06, 2022, at the price of $1.16, down -0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.245 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Over the past 52 weeks, VLTA has traded in a range of $1.12-$12.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -315.90%. With a float of $113.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 353 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.98, operating margin of -824.20, and the pretax margin is -855.92.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Volta Inc. is 18.20%, while institutional ownership is 27.80%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -856.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -315.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Looking closely at Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA), its last 5-days average volume was 4.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1024, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1488. However, in the short run, Volta Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2233. Second resistance stands at $1.2767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3083. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1383, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0533.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 217.37 million has total of 168,913K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,310 K in contrast with the sum of -276,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,340 K and last quarter income was -37,430 K.