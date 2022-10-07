Waste Management Inc. (WM) is expecting 4.35% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on October 06, 2022, with Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) stock priced at $165.13, down -4.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $165.75 and dropped to $158.88 before settling in for the closing price of $166.63. WM’s price has ranged from $138.58 to $175.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.00%. With a float of $412.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 48500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.89, operating margin of +16.78, and the pretax margin is +13.10.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Waste Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 3,864,350. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 22,082 shares at a rate of $175.00, taking the stock ownership to the 50,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer sold 8,971 for $169.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,523,522. This insider now owns 32,221 shares in total.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.44 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.13 while generating a return on equity of 24.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.64% during the next five years compared to 10.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Waste Management Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.83 million, its volume of 1.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.38.

During the past 100 days, Waste Management Inc.’s (WM) raw stochastic average was set at 55.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $169.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $158.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $163.81 in the near term. At $168.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $170.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $154.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $150.07.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 66.58 billion, the company has a total of 413,336K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,931 M while annual income is 1,816 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,027 M while its latest quarter income was 587,000 K.