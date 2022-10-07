WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 63.31%

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) on October 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.68, soaring 64.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.81 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. Within the past 52 weeks, MAPS’s price has moved between $1.59 and $14.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 152.70%. With a float of $72.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.42 million.

In an organization with 606 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.60, operating margin of -2.13, and the pretax margin is +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 58.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 32,478. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 12,250 shares at a rate of $2.65, taking the stock ownership to the 200,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 28,174 for $2.65, making the entire transaction worth $74,698. This insider now owns 383,602 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.04 million. That was better than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 226.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5800, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7000. However, in the short run, WM Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.1800. Second resistance stands at $3.5900. The third major resistance level sits at $4.3800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1900. The third support level lies at $0.7800 if the price breaches the second support level.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 421.04 million based on 135,901K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 193,150 K and income totals 60,380 K. The company made 58,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.