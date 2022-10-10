14.53% percent quarterly performance for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is not indicative of the underlying story

On October 07, 2022, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) opened at $5.45, lower -6.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.53 and dropped to $5.25 before settling in for the closing price of $5.64. Price fluctuations for IONQ have ranged from $4.16 to $35.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -76.80% at the time writing. With a float of $170.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.21 million.

The firm has a total of 97 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 8,421. In this transaction Chief Scientist of this company sold 1,548 shares at a rate of $5.44, taking the stock ownership to the 6,618,648 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,058 for $5.44, making the entire transaction worth $16,636. This insider now owns 827,311 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IonQ Inc. (IONQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 30.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 175.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IonQ Inc., IONQ], we can find that recorded value of 2.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 24.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.63. The third major resistance level sits at $5.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.90.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

There are currently 198,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,100 K according to its annual income of -106,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,610 K and its income totaled -1,650 K.