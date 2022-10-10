2.78% volatility in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) last month: This is a red flag warning

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) kicked off on October 07, 2022, at the price of $5.31, down -4.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.325 and dropped to $5.18 before settling in for the closing price of $5.44. Over the past 52 weeks, ASX has traded in a range of $4.88-$8.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 127.50%. With a float of $2.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.16 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 97800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.58, operating margin of +11.03, and the pretax margin is +13.92.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.20% during the next five years compared to 62.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) saw its 5-day average volume 11.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 13.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.29 in the near term. At $5.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.44 billion has total of 2,179,964K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,548 M in contrast with the sum of 2,168 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,455 M and last quarter income was 543,590 K.