-75.16% percent quarterly performance for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is not indicative of the underlying story

October 07, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) trading session started at the price of $0.325, that was -7.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3289 and dropped to $0.3025 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. A 52-week range for MULN has been $0.31 – $15.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -536.60%. With a float of $361.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.79 million.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 297,375. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 750,000 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 15,843,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Pres. Mullen Automotive sold 50,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $33,500. This insider now owns 9,729 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.70

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], we can find that recorded value of 56.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 85.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6127, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6760. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3205. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3379. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3469. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2941, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2851. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2677.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are 509,294K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 167.26 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -36,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -59,472 K.