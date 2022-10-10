-8.48% percent quarterly performance for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on October 07, 2022, with Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock priced at $53.56, down -3.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.645 and dropped to $52.51 before settling in for the closing price of $54.62. MU’s price has ranged from $48.45 to $98.45 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 17.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.20%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43000 employees.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 82.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 1,059,450. In this transaction SVP, Worldwide Sales of this company sold 16,600 shares at a rate of $63.82, taking the stock ownership to the 119,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s SVP, Chief People Officer sold 5,600 for $76.00, making the entire transaction worth $425,600. This insider now owns 89,172 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Micron Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Looking closely at Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), its last 5-days average volume was 21.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 19.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 16.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.66. However, in the short run, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.20. Second resistance stands at $55.49. The third major resistance level sits at $56.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.93.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.25 billion, the company has a total of 1,103,145K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30,758 M while annual income is 8,687 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,643 M while its latest quarter income was 1,492 M.