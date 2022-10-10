A look at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) on October 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.00, plunging -9.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.035 and dropped to $6.42 before settling in for the closing price of $7.13. Within the past 52 weeks, YMM’s price has moved between $4.12 and $17.55.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -87.70%. With a float of $921.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.08 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7103 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.04 million, its volume of 4.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 34.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.85 in the near term. At $7.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.62.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.88 billion based on 1,085,846K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 730,790 K and income totals -573,460 K. The company made 249,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.