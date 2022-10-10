A look at RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On October 07, 2022, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) opened at $1.02, lower -8.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.02 and dropped to $0.9301 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Price fluctuations for RLX have ranged from $1.00 to $6.47 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $564.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1235 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +26.98, and the pretax margin is +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Looking closely at RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), its last 5-days average volume was 5.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3373, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2005. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9992. Second resistance stands at $1.0546. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0891. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9093, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8748. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8194.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,553,316K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,337 M according to its annual income of 317,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 333,510 K and its income totaled 68,840 K.