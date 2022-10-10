A major move is in the offing as Agora Inc. (API) market cap hits 424.10 million

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) kicked off on October 07, 2022, at the price of $3.57, down -6.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.58 and dropped to $3.405 before settling in for the closing price of $3.66. Over the past 52 weeks, API has traded in a range of $3.61-$29.01.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.60%. With a float of $95.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.65 million.

The firm has a total of 1311 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%.

Agora Inc. (API) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agora Inc.’s (API) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agora Inc., API], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 0.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.64. The third major resistance level sits at $3.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.18.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 424.10 million has total of 105,871K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 167,980 K in contrast with the sum of -72,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,980 K and last quarter income was -30,680 K.