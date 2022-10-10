A major move is in the offing as Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) market cap hits 23.09 billion

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) kicked off on October 07, 2022, at the price of $5.90, down -1.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.925 and dropped to $5.85 before settling in for the closing price of $5.93. Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has traded in a range of $5.69-$6.85.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 11.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 916.90%. With a float of $663.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.93 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5590 employees.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 2,755,850. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company sold 408,274 shares at a rate of $6.75, taking the stock ownership to the 791,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 40,793 for $6.51, making the entire transaction worth $265,562. This insider now owns 1,111,973 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.29% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Looking closely at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), its last 5-days average volume was 14.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 18.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.26. However, in the short run, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.91. Second resistance stands at $5.96. The third major resistance level sits at $5.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.76.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.09 billion has total of 3,894,220K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,696 M in contrast with the sum of 1,314 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,253 M and last quarter income was 292,000 K.