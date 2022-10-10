AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 70 K

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) kicked off on October 07, 2022, at the price of $3.90, down -16.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.15 and dropped to $3.40 before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. Over the past 52 weeks, AERC has traded in a range of $1.76-$117.35.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -153.80%. With a float of $5.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.03, operating margin of -1337.16, and the pretax margin is -1337.16.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of AeroClean Technologies Inc. is 62.48%, while institutional ownership is 12.10%.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1285.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (AERC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 16.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 90.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) saw its 5-day average volume 15.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (AERC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 301.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 288.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.92 in the near term. At $4.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 63.01 million has total of 15,409K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 620 K in contrast with the sum of -7,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 70 K and last quarter income was -5,170 K.