American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 13,422 M

On October 07, 2022, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) opened at $12.50, lower -4.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.54 and dropped to $11.945 before settling in for the closing price of $12.73. Price fluctuations for AAL have ranged from $11.65 to $22.35 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -5.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.10% at the time writing. With a float of $642.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.35 million.

In an organization with 123400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.09, operating margin of -16.95, and the pretax margin is -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 189,916. In this transaction SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 12,678 shares at a rate of $14.98, taking the stock ownership to the 82,453 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 37.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 37.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 8.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.84. However, in the short run, American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.50. Second resistance stands at $12.82. The third major resistance level sits at $13.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.31.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are currently 649,846K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,882 M according to its annual income of -1,993 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,422 M and its income totaled 476,000 K.