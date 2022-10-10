ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) kicked off at the price of $434.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) on October 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $446.50, plunging -6.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $448.72 and dropped to $432.735 before settling in for the closing price of $462.14. Within the past 52 weeks, ASML’s price has moved between $412.67 and $881.12.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 69.10%. With a float of $399.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $399.42 million.

The firm has a total of 32627 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.86, operating margin of +35.12, and the pretax margin is +36.03.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.81) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +31.61 while generating a return on equity of 49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 31.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.61, a number that is poised to hit 4.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ASML Holding N.V., ASML], we can find that recorded value of 1.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 19.45.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 11.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $502.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $580.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $444.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $454.56. The third major resistance level sits at $460.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $428.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $422.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $412.44.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 191.40 billion based on 409,777K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,019 M and income totals 6,960 M. The company made 5,787 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,503 M in sales during its previous quarter.