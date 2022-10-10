Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is expecting 6.00% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 07, 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) opened at $40.27, lower -2.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.43 and dropped to $39.605 before settling in for the closing price of $40.65. Price fluctuations for BSX have ranged from $34.98 to $47.49 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 7.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 946.40% at the time writing. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.43 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41000 employees.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Boston Scientific Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 4,949,556. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 125,827 shares at a rate of $39.34, taking the stock ownership to the 1,767,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s EVP, Human Resources sold 7,500 for $42.21, making the entire transaction worth $316,586. This insider now owns 109,913 shares in total.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 946.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.69% during the next five years compared to 22.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 97.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Looking closely at Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), its last 5-days average volume was 6.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Boston Scientific Corporation’s (BSX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.40. However, in the short run, Boston Scientific Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.26. Second resistance stands at $40.76. The third major resistance level sits at $41.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.61.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,429,571K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,888 M according to its annual income of 1,041 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,244 M and its income totaled 260,000 K.