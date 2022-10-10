Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 46,385 M

On October 07, 2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) opened at $70.34, lower -0.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.455 and dropped to $69.26 before settling in for the closing price of $70.24. Price fluctuations for BMY have ranged from $53.22 to $80.59 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 19.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 178.00% at the time writing. With a float of $2.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.14 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.69, operating margin of +20.57, and the pretax margin is +17.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 1,742,750. In this transaction Board Chair and CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $69.71, taking the stock ownership to the 476,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Board Chair and CEO sold 50,000 for $71.84, making the entire transaction worth $3,592,000. This insider now owns 501,104 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.79) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +15.08 while generating a return on equity of 18.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 178.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.65% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

The latest stats from [Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BMY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.97 million was inferior to 12.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 25.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.00. The third major resistance level sits at $71.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

There are currently 2,135,255K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 149.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,385 M according to its annual income of 6,994 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,887 M and its income totaled 1,421 M.