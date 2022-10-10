Can Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) hike of 11.86% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) on October 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.48, plunging -15.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. Within the past 52 weeks, CSCW’s price has moved between $1.09 and $35.92.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -33.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.10%. With a float of $5.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.54 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 12.06%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.21

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.82 million. That was better than the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 3.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 261.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.8185, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.5749. However, in the short run, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4733. Second resistance stands at $1.6267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0667. The third support level lies at $0.9133 if the price breaches the second support level.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.20 million based on 6,544K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,780 K and income totals -8,240 K. The company made 13,183 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,144 K in sales during its previous quarter.