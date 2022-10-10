Can GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) drop of -9.63% in a week be considered a lucky break?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) on October 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.14, plunging -9.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.20 and dropped to $15.559 before settling in for the closing price of $17.66. Within the past 52 weeks, GDS’s price has moved between $16.56 and $65.84.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 49.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -53.70%. With a float of $175.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1878 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of +7.28, and the pretax margin is -12.13.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.12%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -16.18 while generating a return on equity of -4.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.57% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -9.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

The latest stats from [GDS Holdings Limited, GDS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.12 million was inferior to 1.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.88. The third major resistance level sits at $18.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.60. The third support level lies at $13.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.45 billion based on 186,898K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,212 M and income totals -184,020 K. The company made 344,940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -56,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.