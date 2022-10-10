Can The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) hike of 6.80% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on October 07, 2022, with The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) stock priced at $18.29, down -5.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.29 and dropped to $17.50 before settling in for the closing price of $18.77. AZEK’s price has ranged from $15.52 to $46.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 175.20%. With a float of $147.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2072 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.08, operating margin of +12.36, and the pretax margin is +10.33.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 501,368. In this transaction Director of this company bought 27,145 shares at a rate of $18.47, taking the stock ownership to the 212,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $18.52, making the entire transaction worth $55,560. This insider now owns 27,029 shares in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.90 while generating a return on equity of 6.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The AZEK Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) raw stochastic average was set at 29.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.19 in the near term. At $18.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.06. The third support level lies at $16.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.86 billion, the company has a total of 155,041K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,179 M while annual income is 93,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 394,990 K while its latest quarter income was 27,480 K.