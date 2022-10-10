Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.36 million

October 07, 2022, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) trading session started at the price of $2.15, that was -2.79% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.16 and dropped to $2.07 before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. A 52-week range for CIG has been $1.60 – $2.57.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.80%. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

The firm has a total of 5025 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.68, operating margin of +17.42, and the pretax margin is +13.42.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stocks. The insider ownership of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +11.15 while generating a return on equity of 20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26 and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, CIG], we can find that recorded value of 7.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s (CIG) raw stochastic average was set at 29.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.20. The third major resistance level sits at $2.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.96.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Key Stats

There are 2,201,371K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.48 billion. As of now, sales total 6,235 M while income totals 695,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 366,000 K while its last quarter net income were -1,405 M.