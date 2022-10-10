Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) with a beta value of 1.48 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 07, 2022, with Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) stock priced at $11.94, down -5.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.08 and dropped to $11.38 before settling in for the closing price of $12.11. CWK’s price has ranged from $10.94 to $23.54 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 210.50%. With a float of $162.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 50000 employees.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cushman & Wakefield plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 51,240. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $14.64, taking the stock ownership to the 50,760 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s insider sold 15,231 for $17.58, making the entire transaction worth $267,761. This insider now owns 22,580 shares in total.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 210.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cushman & Wakefield plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)

Looking closely at Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s (CWK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.92. However, in the short run, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.89. Second resistance stands at $12.33. The third major resistance level sits at $12.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.49.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.73 billion, the company has a total of 225,675K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,389 M while annual income is 250,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,613 M while its latest quarter income was 97,200 K.