Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) posted a 20.62% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

October 07, 2022, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) trading session started at the price of $2.23, that was 5.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.54 and dropped to $2.04 before settling in for the closing price of $2.21. A 52-week range for HYFM has been $1.88 – $45.01.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 205.90%. With a float of $39.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 709 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.17, operating margin of +3.61, and the pretax margin is -1.19.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 93,142. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,607,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s President sold 3,500 for $14.64, making the entire transaction worth $51,240. This insider now owns 274,225 shares in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +2.80 while generating a return on equity of 3.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Looking closely at Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.37. However, in the short run, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.57. Second resistance stands at $2.81. The third major resistance level sits at $3.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.57.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Key Stats

There are 45,094K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 99.71 million. As of now, sales total 479,420 K while income totals 13,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 97,510 K while its last quarter net income were -203,310 K.