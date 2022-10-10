Investors finally get a glimpse of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) volume hitting the figure of 3.01 million.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) on October 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $90.82, plunging -5.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.90 and dropped to $87.325 before settling in for the closing price of $93.66. Within the past 52 weeks, DDOG’s price has moved between $81.12 and $199.68.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.90%. With a float of $262.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.17, operating margin of -1.86, and the pretax margin is -1.79.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Datadog Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 168,750. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 1,875 shares at a rate of $90.00, taking the stock ownership to the 65,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 6,861 for $91.11, making the entire transaction worth $625,105. This insider now owns 173,019 shares in total.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -2.02 while generating a return on equity of -2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.14.

During the past 100 days, Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.20 in the near term. At $92.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $93.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.19. The third support level lies at $83.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.64 billion based on 316,446K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,029 M and income totals -20,750 K. The company made 406,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.