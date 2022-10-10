Investors finally get a glimpse of Lilium N.V. (LILM) volume hitting the figure of 1.12 million.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) kicked off on October 07, 2022, at the price of $2.12, down -7.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.12. Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has traded in a range of $1.81-$10.47.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -118.10%. With a float of $52.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 964 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 64.45%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

The latest stats from [Lilium N.V., LILM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.53 million was inferior to 1.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4164, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5241. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2167. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7767. The third support level lies at $1.6533 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 572.21 million has total of 285,283K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60 K in contrast with the sum of -486,290 K annual income.